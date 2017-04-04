Sen. Merkley takes over Senate floor to protest Gorsuch nomination

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), speaks during a news conference regarding genetically engineered food labeling, on Capitol Hill, July 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. – Sen. Jeff Merkley has spoken for hours on the Senate floor in protest of the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the United State Supreme Court.

Merkley began speaking at around 3 p.m. The Oregon Democratic senator is hoping to rally support for a filibuster of Gorsuch.

“I plan to keep speaking for quite a while longer, as long as I’m able,” Merkley said Tuesday night.

Merkley has described the nomination of Gorsuch as “theft” by Republicans, who failed to have a hearing or vote for Merrick Garland, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama last year.

"293 days without a fair hearing or vote. That is an unprecedented theft that cannot stand," Merkley tweeted.

A vote on Gorsuch’s nomination is expected to take place later this week. Currently, Gorsuch needs 60 votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

But Republicans have said they are willing to use a so-called “nuclear option" to confirm Gorsuch. Under the nuclear option, Republican leaders would move to quickly change Senate rules so Gorsuch could be confirmed with a majority 51 votes. That would eliminate the need for Gorsuch to get support from Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate.

