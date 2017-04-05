Report: Former Oregon Lottery boss harassed subordinates

A Oregon Lottery sign hangs in the window of The Brick Bar & Broiler in downtown Salem. (Photo: ANNA REED / Statesman Journal file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An investigative report has found that the former deputy director of the Oregon Lottery harassed subordinates, tried to have his boss fired and repeatedly attempted to mislead investigators looking into his conduct.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials launched an investigation into Roland Iparraguirre after an employee claimed he intimidated and harassed her.



Iparraguirre was placed on paid leave in April 2016, but he claimed he was wronged as a whistleblower. His subsequent complaint led to the firing of then-Lottery Director Jack Roberts. The new director kept Iparraguirre on leave. He resigned from the lottery Aug. 31.



An investigation into Iparraguirre's conduct found that he intimidated the employee who accused him of harassment and harmed other subordinates.



Iparraguirre disputes the findings of the investigation.



© 2017 KGW-TV