Rep. Walden visiting Bend for town hall meeting

BEND, Ore. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Greg Walden plans to visit Bend next week for a town hall meeting.



Bend is the largest city in Walden's district, and The Bulletin newspaper reports the Republican has been criticized for not holding a town hall meeting there since 2013.



The critics say Walden has been avoiding Bend because it does not give him the unquestioned support he receives elsewhere in his largely rural district.



Walden's visit will be on April 13 at Mountain View High School.



Town hall meetings held by members of Congress have drawn more attention since Donald Trump was elected president. Several Republican lawmakers have been met by hecklers and organized protests.



The Bulletin reports that protesters have held mock town halls outside Walden's Bend office.





