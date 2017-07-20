Rep. Herrera Beutler says she'll oppose Oregon tolls at Washington border

Washington state congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (Photo: herrerabeutler.house.gov)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Washington state congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler said she will oppose any tolling proposal by Oregon that impacts Washington drivers.

A massive $5.3 billion transportation package that Oregon lawmakers recently passed sets in motion a plan that could lead to tolls on some of Portland’s busiest highways.

"Oregon has no right to make Southwest Washington an unwilling piggy bank for Oregon's infrastructure projects," Herrera Beutler wrote in a letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Matthew Garrett, the director of the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Herrera Beutler's main opposition, as outlined in the letter, is potential tolls on Interstate 5 or Interstate 205 at the Washington state line, of which she noted "the lion's share would be paid by Washington commuters."

