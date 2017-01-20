KGW
Close

Protesters clog DC streets night before inauguration

Police use tear gas against protesters

WUSA 5:17 AM. PST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events. 

RELATED: List of all the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Balls happening in D.C.

Protesters clogged F Street NW near 14th Street outside the National Press Club where the "Deploraball" was happening. Prominent members of the group Alt-Right were attending the ball. 

Protesters from the group "Refuse Fascism" said DC police officers peppered sprayed them while they were demonstrating outside of the National Press Club. 

Protesters threw bottles at people as they left the Deploraball. Police had to come out with pepper spray. WUSA9's Ellison Barber reported she saw at least four fights. Police were in full riot gear. 

While demonstrating outside the National Press Club, protesters shouted "Donald Trump your hands are small, you'll never build your border wall." WUSA9's Garrett Haake reported it was the group's protest anthem. 

On Pennsylvania Avenue and 14 Street, Anti-Trump protesters burned a "Make America Great Again" hat. 

RELATED STORIES:

Protest, rally planners prep for Inauguration Day

Protests during Inauguration Week

(© 2017 WUSA)

KGW

Bikers for Trump rider: 'Absolutely' ready to defend themselves

KGW

10 promises Trump made for his first day

KGW

Thousands protest in Washington D.C., New York City in defiance of Trump

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories