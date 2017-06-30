Property tax increases for some, lowers for others under Washington state proposal

Seattle (Photo: KING)

Under a new state budget proposal awaiting a signature from Washington Governor Jay Inslee, residents in 185 school districts will see a decrease in their property tax by 2021 and 110 districts will see an increase.

Republican Sen. John Braun said he worked hard to make it a balanced weight. House Democratic budget negotiators said that while the increase in some districts, including Seattle, is causing some of their caucus angst, it was the best solution they could agree to.

The proposed 2017-2019 spending plan adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education.

The budget hikes the state property tax to $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. This will stay in place for four years until the property tax goes back to the current 1 percent revenue lid.

The budget released overnight Friday also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending. Gov. Jay Inslee had sought more money for psychiatric care as the state's largest mental hospital faced staffing and safety problems.

Lawmakers are in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts Saturday.

View a chart to see how property tax in your school district are estimated to increase or decrease over the next four years.

The middle four columns highlight the tax increase or decrease to residents between 2018-21, with a decrease noted in parentheses.

Everyone will see a tax increase in 2018, because it’s before the state new school levy cap begin in 2019.

For median value single-family homes in Seattle, property taxes would increase by $460 the first year and $550 by 2021. Tacoma would see an increase of $190 in 2018 and a decrease of $120 by 2021. Everett would see an increase of $290 in 2018 and $170 by 2021.

