Pres. Trump now likes jobs report he used to criticize

President Donald Trump holds a National Economic Council listening session with the CEOs of small and community banks, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

While citizen Donald Trump used to question the validity of the monthly reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Donald Trump welcomed Friday's better-than-expected report showing that the economy added 235,000 jobs last month.

"I talked to the president prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. "'They may have been phony in the past, but it's very real now.'"

Spicer and Trump both tweeted about the jobs report shortly after it was released — an apparent violation of a federal rule that forbids public officials from commenting within an hour of the release.

Spicer said the rule was designed to address potential market fluctuations based on an analysis of the jobs numbers.

"I apologize if we're a little excited," Spicer said.

Trump's tweet: a retweet of the Drudge Report's proclamation of "GREAT AGAIN."

Spicer's tweet:

Not a bad way to start day 50 of this Administration https://t.co/pysL1jxLpq — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 10, 2017

They weren't alone in their excitement.

Economic report on first month of @POTUS Trump: "U.S. Jobs, Wages Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month" https://t.co/FeHh2SCFnG — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 10, 2017

.@POTUS Trump delivers in first #JobsReport. 235,000 new jobs and unemployment rate down to 4.7%. Great news for American workers! — Reince Priebus (@Reince45) March 10, 2017

While the jobs news is positive for the young Trump administration, it should be noted that he inherited a 4.7% unemployment rate that ticked up to 4.8% before dropping back down to 4.7%.

When President Barack Obama took office in 2009, he inherited an unemployment rate of 7.3%. At the time, the economy was in a downward spiral due to the Great Recession left behind by President George W. Bush.

As the Obama administration attempted to right the ship, the unemployment continued to balloon to 10 percent by October 2009 -- nine months after he took office -- before it turned around.

Trump has been known to question the report's validity in the past.

Unemployment rate only dropped because more people are out of labor force & have stopped looking for work.Not a real recovery, phony numbers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2012

7.8% unemployment number is a complete fraud as evidenced by the jobless claims number released yesterday.Real unemployment is at least 15% — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

