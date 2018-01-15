Portland poised to cut speed limit to 20 mph on side streets

Photo: thinkstock.com (Photo: RiverNorthPhotography)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is preparing to lower the speed limit to 20 mph on residential streets.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the City Council will consider the change Wednesday.

The move would generally affect side streets in residential areas, most of which have a speed limit of 25 mph. Speed limits on busier collector and arterial streets wouldn't change.

The speed reduction is part of the city's Vision Zero campaign, an effort to eliminate traffic-related deaths.

Fatalities have climbed since Portland began the campaign, rising from 37 in 2015 to 45 in 2017.

