Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces bureau assignments

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his bureau assignments on Tuesday.
“My goal in assigning bureaus is to rely on the experience and interests of each commissioner to achieve real results on behalf of Portlanders,” Wheeler said. “Portland government can be siloed. That prevents teamwork. I want to get commissioners and bureaus to work together like never before.”
The bureau assignments are as follows:
MAYOR TED WHEELER
Portland Police Bureau
Portland Housing Bureau
Bureau of Planning and Sustainability
Office of Equity and Human Rights
Portland Bureau of Emergency Management
City Budget Office
City Attorney
Government Relations
Office of Management & Finance
Portland Development Commission
Liaison Responsibilities
Travel Portland
Regional Emergency Management Group (REMG)
Home Forward
A Home for Everyone (with Commissioner Eudaly)
Local Public Safety Coordinating Council
Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission
Portland Community Media
COMMISSIONER EUDALY
Office of Neighborhood Involvement
Bureau of Development Services
Liaison Responsibilities
A Home for Everyone (with Mayor Wheeler)
COMMISSIONER FISH
Bureau of Environmental Services
Portland Water Bureau
Liaison Responsibilities
Regional Arts & Culture Council
Rose Festival Foundation
Portland Utility Review Board
COMMISSIONER FRITZ
Portland Parks & Recreation
Bureau of Emergency Communications
Liaison Responsibilities
League of Cities (with Mayor Wheeler)
Metro Policy Advisory Committee (MPAC)
Portland Parks Foundation
Urban Forestry Commission
COMMISSIONER SALTZMAN
Portland Fire & Rescue
Portland Bureau of Transportation
Fire & Police Disability & Retirement
Liaison Responsibilities
Portland Children’s Levy
Multnomah Youth Commission
Portland Streetcar, Inc.
Portland Mall Management, Inc.
Portland Aerial Tram Board
Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs