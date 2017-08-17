Portland commissioner Nick Fish diagnosed with stomach cancer

Commissioner Nick Fish (Photo: Twitter)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland city commissioner Nick Fish has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Fish announced the diagnosis Thursday morning in a press release.

To my family, friends and co-workers:

I have some bad news to share with you. I have been diagnosed with cancer.

Over the past few months, I experienced weight loss, poor appetite, indigestion, and abdominal pain.

A recent CT scan rang a number of alarm bells. A follow-up laparoscopy this week confirmed our worst fears: adenocarcinoma of the abdomen.

I am in good hands at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. My doctors have prescribed regular outpatient chemotherapy treatments. The medicine will weaken my immune system, but should not prevent me from continuing to serve on the City Council.

This is the biggest challenge I have ever faced. I intend to fight this disease with every fiber of my body.

I am incredibly grateful to my family for their love and support. Please keep us in your prayers.

Fish, 58, has been a city commissioner since 2008. The Harvard and Northeastern University graduate and former civil rights lawyer headed the Portland Housing Bureau and Portland Parks and Recreation for four years. He currently oversees the Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services. He has lived in Portland since 1996.

In 2014, he easily won reelection during the primary election with 73 percent of the vote.

© 2017 KGW-TV