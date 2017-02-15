KGW
Portland businesses to participate in 'Day Without Immigrants'

'A Day Without Immigrants' on Thursday

KGW 11:24 PM. PST February 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – In a nationwide protest to show what it would be like if immigrants weren’t part of American society, some immigrants are expected to not shop, or show up to work or school on Thursday.

The strike is being called a "Day Without Immigrants.”

Some Portland businesses plan on closing Thursday to support their workers.

Revolucion Coffee House in downtown Portland will be closed. The owner said she wanted to show solidarity with the Latino community.

“We are here, we participate in different events, we own businesses, we have professional people working different aspects in society,” said Maria Garcia.

Other businesses in Portland, including some stores at Portland Mercado and Du’s Grill, will also be closed Thursday.

