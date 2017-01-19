Pink yarn selling out in Seattle shops ahead of Womxn's March

Kniiters are making pink hats with cat ears ahead of the Womxn's March in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - There’s a dizzying amount of activity at some Seattle yarn shops ahead of Saturday’s Womxn’s March, during which demonstrators plan to wear pink cat-eared hats.

“About two and a half weeks ago, we just started having this crush of people coming in wanting pink, wanting pink,” Beryl Hiatt, owner of Tricoter in Madison Park, said.

Knitters are lining up to buy hot pink yarn to make hot pink hats for the Womxn’s March. Seattle’s demonstration is expected to be one of the largest in the country.



“In the last week, I’ve been to five different yarn stores looking for pink yarn and some stores have run out,” knitter Jennifer Hart, of Seattle, said.

Seattle yarn shops The Weaving Works, Fiber Gallery and Tricoter – Seattle yarn shops listed on the Pussyhat Project’s website – said they have either sold out once before or are barely keeping up with demand.

“About 400 hats. It’s crazy, I know,” Hiatt said, explaining it’s the busiest her brick-and-mortar business has been in close to a decade because of Internet sales. “The pink hat thing has brought people into the stores, because they can’t find what they’re looking for on the Net right now.”

In the last two weeks, Tricoter has sold more than $6,000 worth of pink yarn. That figure does not include custom-made pink hats the shop is selling to marchers for $65.

“Definitely we’ve come a long way. Doesn’t mean we’re there yet,” Susan Woods, who plans to march on Saturday, said. “I think a lot of equality is at jeopardy, not just for women.”

