Paul Ryan, Greg Walden to hold fundraiser in Portland

House Speaker Paul Ryan (center) and Rep. Greg Walden (right). (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – House Speaker Paul Ryan will be in Portland on Aug. 23 raising money with fellow Republicans Rep. Greg Walden and Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler.

Two separate invitations shared with KGW show the private reception and dinner will raise money both both Walden’s and Ryan’s campaign committees.

The first invitation says donors to Ryan’s campaign committee can pay $25,000 for a “private VIP meeting,” $10,000 for a “VIP photo opportunity” or $2,500 to attend a private dinner.

The top-tier $25,000 donation will get you two spots in the meeting with Ryan, four seats at dinner and a photo, according to the invitation.

A second invitation says donors to Walden’s campaign can give $2,700 for a photo op or $1,000 to attend a reception.

A spokeswoman for Walden’s office confirmed the invitation was real but declined to answer any other questions about the fundraiser.

It’s not clear where the event is being held. The invitation says donors will be given the address after sending an RSVP.

As chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Walden worked closely with Ryan on the House bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan and Walden held a joint press conference to tout the “American Health Care Act” before it passed and both men stood directly behind President Trump during a Rose Garden ceremony after that bill passed the House.

Ryan and Walden stand behind President Donald Trump celebrating the House passage of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on May 4, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to federal filings, Walden’s campaign committee has raised $310,500 in 2017. A little more than half of that has come from individual donations. The committee had just under $176,000 on hand as of the end of June.

Ryan’s “Team Ryan” campaign committee has reported raising nearly $33 million in 2017.

