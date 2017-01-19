Oregonians head to Washington DC for inauguration and women's march

Lena Westlund of Portland (left) skates with Constance Van Flandern and her daughter Julia Schere on the National Mall on Thursday. All three are Oregonians who will attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. (Photo: KGW)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The streets around the National Mall on Thursday were packed with tourists gawking at Donald Trump’s new luxury hotel and security officials making final preparations for the inauguration ceremony and parade.

Among the tourists were a few of the thousands of Oregonians expected to visit the capital city this week. Like so many people across the country, Oregonians we met have sharply different views of the Trump presidency.

Some people, like Rob and Jane Freres of Salem, are in town to celebrate.

Rob Freres is the vice president of Freres Lumber and donated money to the Trump campaign. He’s hopeful the Trump administration will mean good things for the economy, specifically the timber industry.

“I hope we can reduce forest fires and manage lands to a greater degree than we do now,” Rob Freres said. “I think we will have a rejuvenation of our economy and wiser use of water resources in the coming administration.”





Constance Van Flandern of Eugene doesn’t share Freres’ optimism about a Trump presidency. Van Flandern and her daughter will join the women’s march on Saturday morning.

“We’re marching for human rights and women’s rights,” Van Flandern said. “We’re marching for justice and equality.”

Van Flandern has been helping organize a large group of Oregon women for the march in D.C. She expects as many as 3,000 Oregonians to show up.

“I think it’s important to know it’s not against the President-to-be, but to stand up for women’s rights and equality,” said Julia Schere, Van Flandern’s 14-year-old daughter.

Julia will be marching alongside her friend, 13-year-old Lena Westlund. The two spent Thursday touring the capitol and ice skating on the National Mall.

“You need to stand up for women’s rights,” Westlund said. “If we stand up and be politicians one day maybe we could change that.”

Tracy Honl serves as the chairwoman of the Washington County Republican Party. She hopes Trump will work as President to bring Americans together.

“I hope we go in a direction that’s inclusive,” Honl said. “I hope when Donald Trump speaks he will make it inclusive, making everyone welcome. Let’s all move forward together.”

Tom Stewart is in Washington from Eugene. He has been a Trump supporter from the beginning. During the campaign, he served on Trump’s National Security Advisory Council because of his extensive naval experience.

“Donald Trump captured the imagination of the middle American working man. I was drawn to that,” Stewart said as he stood near the White House. “I was drawn to his caring for Americans – ranchers, loggers, those who wash dishes in hotels.”

Stewart thinks Trump will create jobs and strengthen the military.

“It’s the peaceful transfer of power and I think we should celebrate that every four years,” he said.

