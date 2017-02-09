Oregon, Washington lawmakers call appeals court ruling a 'victory'

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Lawmakers in Oregon and Washington came out in support of Thursday’s appeals court decision to uphold a temporary restraining order blocking President Trump’s travel ban.

In a unanimous 3-0 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled on Thursday that there was not enough evidence to reinstate President Trump’s executive order banning all refugees, and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

"Although courts owe considerable deference to the President’s policy determinations with respect to immigration and national security, it is beyond question that the federal judiciary retains the authority to adjudicate constitutional challenges to executive action," the judge wrote in their opinion.

Following the announcement of the court’s ruling Trump tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley responded on Twitter, both calling Trump’s executive order a Muslim ban.

“You keep losing in court. Your thinly veiled Muslim ban is illegal and makes us less safe,” Wyden responded.

You keep losing in court. Your thinly-veiled Muslim ban is illegal and it makes us less safe. https://t.co/egwe74NAqs — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 9, 2017

“I applaud #9thcircuit’s strong stance vs. #MuslimBan. This is a victory for freedom of religion and a defeat for religious discrimination,” Merkley tweeted.

I applaud #9thcircuit's strong stance vs. #MuslimBan. This is a victory for freedom of religion and a defeat for religious discrimination. https://t.co/e3HG2ckc5K — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 10, 2017

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also weighed in on the president’s tweet, responding, "we just saw him in court and he got beat."

WA Gov Jay Inslee to me on @realDonaldTrump "SEE YOU IN COURT": "we just saw him in court and he got beat" — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) February 10, 2017

Washington was the first state to file a lawsuit against President Trump over the travel ban. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday’s ruling was a “complete victory for the state of Washington.”

“This is a nation of laws,” Ferguson said. “Those laws apply to everybody in our country and that includes the President of the United States.”

Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell said they were pleased with Thursday’s ruling and proud that Washington was the first state to legally challenge the executive order.

“This ruling is a victory for the millions of us in Washington state and across the country who have stood up and made it clear that this ban is hateful, unconstitutional, and in no way reflects our nation’s values,” Murray said.

“I am glad the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals thinks Washington state got it right. Thanks to the Washington state Attorney General, Washington state businesses and all involved in the U.S. District Court case, these important Constitutional issues will be addressed. And in the meantime, travel will continue and families can be reunited,” Cantwell said.

Thursday’s decision could lead to a showdown at the Supreme Court, unless the administration agrees to dial back the travel ban or try its case before a federal judge in Seattle who ordered it stopped last week.

