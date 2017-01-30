Oregon Senate Republicans call protests 'dangerous'

Protesters rally at Portland International Airport on Sunday, January 29, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Iboshi / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Protests have erupted in Portland and around the country in response to the election of President Donald Trump. On Monday, Oregon Senate Republicans released a statement condemning the protests and praising the police response.

"We appreciate that Portland public safety authorities are bravely serving and protecting Oregonians from dangerous protests and civil unrest," the statement said. "Public officials and elected officials are working to diffuse potentially violent situations to avoid encouraging more negativity and violence. The Portland public safety authorities deserve our gratitude, our respect and our prayers."

Senate Republicans said they released the statement "following reports of the brave service of public safety authorities in response to civil uprising and protests in Oregon."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has been both praised and criticized for his direction of the Portland Police Bureau with regard to protests. Police took a hard line against a protest on the night of Trump's inauguration, using pepper spray, rubber bullets and other crowd control tactics. There were no reported police clashes at the Women's March the next day and police said that protest was 100 percent peaceful.

Protests have continued since then, including multiple demonstrations following Trump's immigration ban.

Some Democratic leaders from Oregon have encouraged peaceful protesting and others participated themselves. On Sunday, Senator Jeff Merkley, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Mayor Wheeler attended a protest of the immigration ban at Portland International Airport.





