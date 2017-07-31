Oregon Senate president considers retirement

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney (photo: oregonlegislature.gov/courtney)

SALEM, Ore. — The future of one of Oregon Legislature's most powerful members is uncertain.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Senate President Peter Courtney said Thursday he has yet to decide whether he will retire or return for another year.

The 74-year-old Democrat's contemplations of retirement come after achieving career milestones such as most-tenured Senate president and longest-serving current lawmaker, with 33 years in office.

If Courtney finishes his full term, which ends in 2019, he will hold the record for longest-ever serving Oregon legislator.

Courtney downplays his role in Senate lawmaking, calling himself a "rank-and-file" member and a "player-coach."

In truth, he wields considerable power by controlling committee assignments, presiding over voting and directing Senate operations.

© 2017 Associated Press