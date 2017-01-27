Oregon officials increase Obamacare ads despite Trump's cuts

The homepage of HealthCare.gov (Photo: HANDOUT)

In light of the Trump administration's decision to halt federal spending on advertising and outreach for health care, Oregon officials are spending an additional $100,000 in advertising to encourage residents to sign up for health care coverage the final days of open enrollment.

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services announced Friday that it will invest the money by expanding its online marketing to reach people statewide. Ads on sites like Youtube, Facebook, Hulu and Pandora will increase during the state's final push to reach Oregonians before the Jan. 31 deadline.

"It's not clear today what outreach HealthCare.gov is doing," DCBS director Patrick Allen said in a statement. "This is no time to make it harder for Oregonians to get the information they need on how to get coverage for themselves and their families for 2017."

The announcement came less than a day after Politico reported the new administration was pulling the plug on advertising in the "crucial final days of the 2017 enrollment period." This included pulling ads that have already been paid for.

A Health and Human Services spokesman told Politico the decision to pull advertising was a cost-saving measure.

Elizabeth Cronen, spokeswoman for the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, said her organization met the morning after the announcement and decided they wanted to work to get the word out to Oregonians despite the pull-back by the federal government. They increased their number of online ads and broadened their target areas throughout the state.

There's a great deal of uncertainty about what the federal government is doing with the Affordable Care Act, she said, but one thing is certain: If Oregonians don't enroll by the deadline they won't have 2017 coverage.

"Our focus is letting people know what their options are today," Cronen said.

With more than 150,000 Oregonians having selected a plan through HealthCare.gov, this year's enrollment total outpaced every previous period's tallies. The additional 115,000 people in the state who may be eligible for financial assistance will have to sign up by Jan. 31. After the deadline, people will only be able to get coverage for special circumstances, like losing job-related coverage and getting married.

In addition to increased marketing, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and its partners are holding open free enrollment events throughout the state, including an event in Salem on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PH Tech headquarters on 3993 Fairview Industrial Dr. SE.

Further information is available at http://www.oregonhealthcare.gov/get-help.html. Consumers also can call the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace at 1-855-268-3767 for free assistance. Those wanting to shop for plans can visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596.

