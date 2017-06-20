Oregon moves to strengthen its unique sanctuary state status

The Oregon State Capitol building in Salem. (Photo: KGW)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's Legislature has taken a step closer to defying a federal government crackdown on illegal immigration, with the House passing a bill that seeks to restrict the ability of state and local agencies, including law enforcement, to inquire about a person's immigration status and prohibiting public agencies from disclosing information to federal officials except in certain circumstances.

The bill, passed Tuesday and introduced at the request of Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, has sharply divided lawmakers, with Republicans opposed and Democrats in favor.

The House Republican Office called it "an attempt to subvert federal immigration policy."

House Democrats said it "will strengthen privacy protections for vulnerable populations."

