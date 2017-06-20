KGW
Close

Oregon moves to strengthen its unique sanctuary state status

ANDREW SELSKY Associated Press , KGW 2:29 PM. PDT June 20, 2017

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's Legislature has taken a step closer to defying a federal government crackdown on illegal immigration, with the House passing a bill that seeks to restrict the ability of state and local agencies, including law enforcement, to inquire about a person's immigration status and prohibiting public agencies from disclosing information to federal officials except in certain circumstances.

The bill, passed Tuesday and introduced at the request of Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, has sharply divided lawmakers, with Republicans opposed and Democrats in favor.

The House Republican Office called it "an attempt to subvert federal immigration policy."

House Democrats said it "will strengthen privacy protections for vulnerable populations."

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

US judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories