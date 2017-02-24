Oregon ‘move over' law could be expanded

Interstate 5 as seen from State Road 214 (Photo: Statesman Journal file)

Oregon drivers are used to moving over or slowing down for emergency and roadside assistance vehicles.

The Oregon Senate passed a bill Thursday that would expand the law to include any vehicle that is clearly stranded or disabled.

Senate Bill 34 would require motorists to change lanes or drive at least 5 miles under the speed limit when passing a vehicle displaying hazard lights or when emergency flares or other signs are posted.

It was requested by the Oregon Department of Transportation to protect its employees and contractors, as well as the public, when stopped along the state’s highways.

“We’ve already taken steps to make roadside conditions safer for emergency services personnel, and now this adds extra precautions to help protect the safety of people having other kinds of roadside issues such as a breakdown or medical issue that isn’t yet being attended to by emergency personnel,” said Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, who carried the bill.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

