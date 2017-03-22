Oregon may crack down on towing companies

Mike Wagner stands next to one of his wreckers. Wagner owns Santiam Towing & Recovery in Lyons. He testified Tuesday on three bills that would change towing laws (Photo: Statesman Journal file)

Auto-theft victims, who can face steep towing and storage fees to get their stolen vehicles back, would get some help under legislation being considered in Oregon.

Two other bills would further restrict private property impound tows, also known as “predatory towing.”

“This is a pretty high complaint area,” Cheryl Hiemstra, deputy legislative director for the state Department of Justice told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Oregon’s Attorney General is supporting the legislation.

Amendments have been proposed to all three bills, and further revisions are expected.

In general, the bills and proposed amendments would:

Allow law enforcement agencies to provide towing companies with contact information for owners of recovered vehicles. Towers currently get that information from the Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division, which can take days and lead to steep storage fees.

Allow owners of recovered stolen vehicles that are considered totaled to surrender their title to the tower and walk away from a vehicle without further charges. The process currently takes about 30 days and can leave owners owing money to the tower in excess of the value of the vehicle.

Require towers to receive written, signed authority from the parking facility’s owner or agent before towing. Currently, the tower can contact the facility owner to initiate the tow.

Require towers to provide vehicle owners a photograph showing the vehicle parked in violation. Current law requires towers to take the photo, but not to show anyone.

Prohibit vehicles from being towed unless a sign in plain view prohibits or restricts public parking.

Require towers to tow to the nearest available facility to avoid unnecessary mileage charges.

Clarify when a “hookup” is complete. Towers can charge a hookup fee even if they have not yet towed a vehicle.

Add certain towing provisions to acts enforceable as unlawful trade practice, and create a civil process for vehicle owners or operators to challenge the validity of a tow.

Oregon’s Department of Justice received 131 written complaints about towers in 2016, Hiemstra said. So far this year, it’s received 40 written complaints.

“Often there is confusion regarding when a tower may tow, how the tower may tow, and what information should be communicated before the tow,” Hiemstra said.

Members of the Oregon Tow Truck Association testified in support of some of the provisions, such as getting vehicle owner contact information from law enforcement agencies.

But they objected to creating a civil process, saying it would overburden the court system. Instead, they support forming a complaint resolution committee, similar to one used in Montana.

They also recommended changing Oregon insurance regulations to require companies to cover towing and storage.

Most Oregon towing companies are small, family owned, intergenerational community businesses that struggle to make a profit, said Mike Wagner, past association president and owner of Santiam Towing & Recovery in Lyons.

“Someone in our profession would have to be pretty heartless to not understand the personal loss someone can experience when they have their car stolen,” Wagner said.

Lawmakers, including Sen. Chuck Riley, D-Hillsboro, have been chipping away at the issue for a decade.

“The problem is that vehicles are towed sometimes when there’s no reason they should be towed,” Riley told the committee.

In 2009, the Legislature passed a law that requires tow truck operators to take a photo of the vehicle showing it parked in violation before towing. Towers can only monitor lots, or sit in wait for violators, if the hours during which monitoring occurs are clearly posted in the lot. And they must release a vehicle before towing if the owner is present, charging only the hook-up fee.

In 2013 the Legislature passed a law allowing cities and counties to regulate towing if they choose. Portland, Gresham and Tualatin regulate tows from private lots.

The committee did not take action on the bills.

Towing bills

Senate bills 117, 133 and 488 would tighten the law regulating towing companies.

