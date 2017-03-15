KGW
Oregon legislature re-examining reproductive health care coverage

Andrew Selsky, Associated Press , KGW 6:10 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Preparing for federal abortion restrictions and health-care cuts, Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban interference in terminating a pregnancy, and would ensure that health-care services related to reproductive health are fully covered by insurance.

Even before a House committee discussed the measure Wednesday, it was generating a lot of interest. House Speaker Tina Kotek said the measure makes sure all reproductive health care is affordable and accessible.

An opponent said in written testimony that to not acknowledge any protection of unborn viable children is legislating murder.

