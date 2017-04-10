KGW
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Oregon lawmakers try to stem opioid epidemic

Associated Press , KGW 2:47 PM. PDT April 10, 2017

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Seeking to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, the House of Representatives unanimously approved a proposed law on Monday that would provide safe-use recommendations to those who prescribe such drugs.

However, provisions in the bill that would have limited many prescriptions to a seven-day supply and would have criminalized improperly prescribing opioids were earlier stripped by the House Health Care Committee. The Oregon Medical Association had lobbied against some of the provisions.

More than 15,000 people died in America from overdoses involving prescription opioids in 2015, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oregon Health Authority says an average of three Oregonians die every week from prescription opioid overdose.

Now that it has passed the House, the bill next goes to the Oregon Senate.

RELATED STORIES

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Heroin's deadlier cousin: A few grains of carfentanil can kill

KGW

Sen. Wyden pushing for Congress to combat opioid epidemic


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories