Some Oregon lawmakers say Sessions should resign

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-AL, testifies during his confirmation hearing to be Attorney General of the US before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 10, 2017, in Washington, DC.

The majority of Oregon’s congressional delegation called for Sessions to resign or to recuse himself from investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia after revelations that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the United States while advising the campaign.

Sessions did not disclose those meetings during his Senate confirmation hearing.

On Thursday afternoon, Sessions recused himself during a press conference.

The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden (D) said a Thursday special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate because Sessions' "recusal is not enough.”

Given AG Sessions’ false statements about contacts with Russia, we need a special counsel to investigate Trump associates' ties to Russia — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 2, 2017

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D) said Sessions must resign to restore faith in the Justice Department. He also called for a special prosecutor to “get to the truth.”

Sessions, under oath, misled Congress about his conversations with Russia. He should resign. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 2, 2017

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D) also said Sessions should resign.

“Reports are now clear that Attorney General Jeff Sessions misled the Senate Judiciary Committee,” she said. "He can no longer be trusted to lead the top law enforcement agency.”

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D) said Sessions is “unfit to serve” and must resign, while Rep. Kurt Schrader said it was “inexcusable our new AG lied to the Senate.” He said Sessions must resign and also called for a special prosecutor.

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D) said it appears that Sessions committed perjury during his Senate testimony. He called for a special prosecutor and said Sessions simply recusing himself is not adequate.

Rep. Greg Walden (R) has not yet given KGW a statement.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) said reports of Sessions meeting the Russian ambassador and not telling the Senate committee underscore the need for an independent investigation. She said it was the appropriate action for him to recuse himself from that investigation, and he should resign if that investigation determines he did indeed lie to the Senate.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) said it is appropriate for Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation. “It’s important that this process is transparent and objective," she said.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D) hasn't yet weighed in, but she previously called for an independent investigation about Russian interference in the election.

