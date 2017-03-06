Oregon lawmakers aim to nix police profiling

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon policymakers are considering establishing a statewide data-collecting system on police stops, searches and arrests as well as requiring all law enforcement officers to undergo cultural and bias training.

The bipartisan proposals - crafted over 18 months by a law-enforcement task force chaired by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum- laid out in House Bill 2355 are intended to strengthen Oregon's prohibition on police profiling that was adopted in 2015.



Many local law enforcement agencies such as Oregon State Police have already been collecting data described in the bill for several years, but the measure would make that practice a statewide requirement as is the case in 19 other states.



The bill, which drew public testimony Monday during its first hearing before lawmakers, would additionally reduce criminal punishments for possessing a controlled substance, currently a felony, to a misdemeanor.

