Oregon GOP alleges ethics breach at immigrant court hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Republican Party chairman Bill Currier has filed a complaint about a Portland judicial official who allegedly helped a defendant avoid federal immigration agents.

Currier said Thursday he wants the Oregon Commission on Judicial Fitness to determine whether Multnomah County court referee Monica Herranz committed an ethical breach by allowing a man who pleaded guilty to drunken driving to leave through her chambers instead of through the courtroom doors.

Currier said in a statement it appears to be an example of the "rampant lawlessness" in sanctuary cities.

The episode occurred Jan. 27, shortly after President Donald Trump took office. Immigration agents ended up arresting the man two weeks later after a follow up court hearing.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to pursue a bar complaint or criminal investigation against the judge.

A court referee handles lower-level criminal cases, easing the workload on judges.

