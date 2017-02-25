KGW
Oregon ending involvement in Kitzhaber probe, defers to feds

Associated Press , KGW 1:51 PM. PST February 25, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Department of Justice is ending its involvement in the influence-peddling investigation of former Gov. John Kitzhaber and Cylvia Hayes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the department's criminal justice section head Michael Slauson told federal prosecutors last week that the state was officially out "and will not be pursuing any further inquiry into the misconduct" by the former first couple.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum opened an investigation into the matter on Feb. 6, 2015, days before Kitzhaber resigned.

Three weeks later she agreed to suspend it at the request of federal investigators, who took the lead in the case.

A protracted legal fight over evidence has delayed the federal investigation. The U.S. Justice Department has yet to decide whether they have evidence to support any charges.

Kitzhaber insists he did no wrong.

