Oregon bill would penalize drivers who hog the left lane

Drivers who are “left-lane hogs” could be ticketed under legislation passed by the Oregon Senate Tuesday.

Senate Bill 532 would require drivers on highways with at least two lanes going in the same direction to use the left lane only for passing other vehicles.

Violators could be fined $110.

“It really puts into our law just common courtesy,” said Sen. Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, who carried the bill. “When you’re in the left lane you should be passing. If you’re not passing you should move to the right. That’s just polite.”

The bill provides exceptions for situations such as road hazards or complying with Oregon’s “move over” law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when passing emergency and roadside assistance vehicles.

Since 2013, at least five other states – Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey and Tennessee – have increased penalties on left-lane hogs.

Oklahoma and Virginia are considering similar legislation.

Senate Bill 532 passed on a 19-10 vote. It now goes to the House for consideration.

