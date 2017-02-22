Oregon AG prepares to protect abortion funding

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (Photo: KGW)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's attorney general says she has staffers strategizing how to fight back if the federal government tries to withhold funds to force compliance with conservative policies, like on abortion.



Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum told The Associated Press this week that if federal funding to Planned Parenthood is cut, Oregon will push back.



Oregon and neighboring Washington state are getting ready to dig in against policies that they disagree with that may come from the Trump administration or the Republicans controlling Congress.



Washington state's top lawyer has already stopped an immigration executive order with a lawsuit.



Rosenblum said attorneys general from more liberal states are coordinating to respond to Trump's executive orders. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson agreed, saying there are too many issues for any single AG to handle.

(© 2017 KGW)