White House releases official portrait of Melania Trump

Melania Trump (whitehouse.gov)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The White House Monday revealed the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump.

Information on who took the portrait was not released.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” she said.

In the photo, the First Lady is crossing her arms, with a striking ring on a finger of each hand. The dark-colored outfit features a knotted scarf. She is looking directly into the lens.

Melania Trump is currently living in the Trump Tower with son Barron. The White House has said she and Barron will move once he has completed the current school year.



