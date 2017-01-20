What to watch if you're skipping Donald Trump's Inauguration

Thinkstock photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)



In case you haven’t heard, Inauguration Day is Friday.

The event is likely to dominate news coverage and your Facebook feed all weekend.

If watching the speech or any of the subsequent hoop-lah isn't your thing, there are plenty of other options on streaming for upbeat and comforting entertainment. We've picked out five shows and movies that may be worth your time this weekend.

If you want something with a positive message: One Day at a Time

We can’t say enough positive things about One Day at a Time. The Netflix reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom is an absolute delight for all 13 episodes. The rebooted show still focuses on a single mom raising two kids, but this time it focuses on a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood. Schnider the landlord is now a doofy hipster and the show adds the priceless Rita Moreno as the matriarch of the family. It also tackles topical and serious issues without becoming an after-school special and is absolutely hilarious.

Stream One Day at a Time on Netflix.

If you want hijinx and humor: Happy Endings

It's all there in the title. The Friends-like show, about a group of twenty and thirty-something friends living in Chicago going through life and love, is a delight to watch. It's comedy can verge on the whacky and it's reality just a little heightened, but the interplay between its great cast and writing makes it work.

Stream Happy Endings on Hulu.

If you want (literal) comfort food: The Great British Baking Show

Would you like beautiful baked goods and adorable British people? Of course you would. Cooking shows in general are very soothing, we also recommend the Barefoot Contessa or just putting on the Food Network and watching Chopped for 10 hours.

Stream The Great British Baking Show on PBS.org.

If you want to sing along: Mulan

One of the greatest parts of the 90s Disney animated musicals is that their soundtracks are so ubiquitous everyone knows pretty much all the words. You know you've belted out I'll Make a Man Out of You at least once in your life. Why not get some catharsis in by singing as loud as you can to your TV?

Stream Mulan on Hulu.

If your in the throes of 90s nostalgia: 10 Things I Hate About You

There are a ton of great 90s teen movies to choose from if your in the mood for a romantic comedy with great lines and fashion you can poke fun at, but 10 Things is one of our favorites. Based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the film stars a very young Joseph Gordon-Levitt along with Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, who charms the heck out of you in one of his early starring roles.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Netflix.

