Trump may offer compromise for undocumented immigrants during speech, official says

President Donald Trump's first joint address to Congress could include a call for an immigration bill, a senior White House official tells NBC News — a mention that could roil Trump's base in a speech that's been billed as a checklist of his campaign promises.

"The time is right for an immigration bill if both sides are willing to compromise," a senior White House official told NBC News, saying Trump could call for compromise on immigration reform.

The official signaled that the White House is open to legal status for undocumented immigrants who have not committed serious crimes. Those individuals would not need to leave the country first.

One of the president's signature campaign promises included building a wall along the Southern border and curbing illegal immigration into the United States from countries like Mexico.

Another hot button issue, healthcare and the fate of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, will likely be discussed in familiar terms.

Trump will likely tout his belief that Americans should be able to buy health insurance over state lines, but more specifics on the White House's plan to replace Obamacare will likely not be outlined by the president Tuesday night, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The themes touched upon Tuesday will, however, likely hit familiar themes from the larger Republican discussion about how to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Spicer said Tuesday afternoon that the first part of the speech would focus on the president's jobs and economy message, likely bringing up trade deficits and including a discussion of what Trump will do to bring jobs back to the country. He hinted at a powerful opening, teasing multiple times that this could be a quotable part of the address.

After speaking about the economy, President Trump will turn to national security.

The press secretary used the words "radical Islamic terror" when describing some of the content that could come up in joint address remarks Tuesday night, but it was unclear whether or not Trump himself would use that language.

He did use that phrase multiple times as a candidate, attacking then-President Barack Obama for not using the term.

The address will include a moment of remembrance for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away last year. Scalia's widow, Maureen, is a guest of the White House Tuesday evening.

Trump has nominated moderate Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia on the court, who is expected to receive a shout out during the remarks.

Trump is expected to detail "what he's inherited" — a situation he's previously and repeatedly called "a mess."

At the same time, President Trump will also pitch for "unity," Spicer said. The president will make an overture to work together and present an optimistic tone for the country going forward.

