Trump escalates attacks on the media with CNN takedown video

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

While many Americans gathered for church Sunday morning, President Trump was continuing his crusade against the news media, posting a mocked-up wrestling video of him body-slamming a character tagged as CNN.

The video apparently originated with a Reddit user a few days ago.

The video followed the president's Saturday night tweets attacking the news media for declaring his Twitter habits unseemly after he tweeted insults at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

That tweet stream ended with this announcement:

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

CNN replied to the body slam video Sunday with a quote from Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders last week that Trump does not advocate violence.

"The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary." - @SHSanders45 6/29/17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017

White House Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert, seeing the tweet for the first time while being interviewed on ABC's This Week Sunday, said "I think no one would perceive that as a threat." Bossert said that Trump's response is justified by the fact that he is frequently treated unfairly by news programs.

“He’s beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to," Bossert said.

Trump on Saturday rejected complaints that his Twitter habit is beneath the dignity of the presidency.

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The president is spending the July Fourth weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

