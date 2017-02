Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo: Sara D. Davis / Getty Images)

The Trump administration issued new guidance outlining which restrooms transgender students can use, potentially sowing confusion in schools, angering LGBTQ rights groups and adding uncertainty to a widely discussed case due to come before the U.S. Supreme Court next month.

The change was reported by BuzzFeed and the Associated Press.

Speaking to reporters earlier Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump is "a firm believer in states' rights and that certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level.''

"The conclusions that everyone in the administration has agreed upon,'' Spicer said, "there is no daylight between anybody, between the president and any of the secretaries.''

The Obama administration last year issued guidelines requiring that schools allow transgender students to use restrooms matching their chosen gender rather than their birth gender. Thirteen states challenged the move, prompting a federal judge in Texas to issue a nationwide hold on enforcement of the guidance.

Fifteen states have explicit protections for transgender students, and many individual school districts in other states have adopted policies that recognize students on the basis of their gender identity, Sarah Warbelow, legal director of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) told The Associated Press. Just one state, North Carolina, has enacted a law restricting students' bathroom access to their sex at birth. But so far this year, lawmakers in more than 10 states are considering similar legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.

Ryan Anderson, a senior research fellow with the conservative Heritage Foundation, said the Obama guidelines were unlawful because federal Title IX law protects students based on their sex, not their gender identity. He also said that those directives violated the rights of other students, especially girls who may have suffered from sexual abuse in the past and do not want to be exposed to male anatomy. "It's understandable when a 16-year-old girl might not want an anatomical male in the shower or the locker room," Anderson said.

He said that students, parents and teachers should work out "win-win" solutions at the local level, such as equipping schools with single-occupancy restrooms or locker rooms or allowing students to access the faculty lounge.

About 150,000 youth — 0.7 percent— between the ages of 13 and 17 in the United States identify as transgender, according to a study by The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. In perhaps the most visible case surrounding the controversy, a Virginia high school student last year sought to set a nationwide standard for transgender students. A federal appeals court last April ruled in favor of 17-year-old Gavin Grimm, whose case is likely to be heard next month by the Supreme Court.

News of the administration's change in course traveled quickly through LGBT rights circles Tuesday afternoon, prompting several groups to hold a hastily arranged call with reporters.

“This is about adults trying to make political hay out of children, and it is not O.K.,” said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. “It is never going to be O.K. for us.”

Keisling said the group would pursue the issue in the courts and Congress. In addition, she said, parents of transgender youth “are going to swing into action” to protect their children. “We are going to push this over and over again until our students are protected fully.”

HRC Senior Vice President Mary Beth Maxwell, anticipating the move before it happened, said it would be "disgraceful.”

She noted that more than 1,000 parents of transgender youth had asked Trump, in a letter, “to defend the rights, safety and dignity” of their children.

(© 2017 KGW)