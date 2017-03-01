Seattle 'Dreamer's' father charged with immigration crime

2004 photo of Antonio Ramirez Polendo from the Department of Corrections.

SEATTLE -- The arrest of Daniel Ramirez Medina sparked controversy and protests over the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

On Tuesday, Ramirez Medina’s father was charged with an immigration crime in Seattle federal court, and there was much less fanfare.

Antonio Ramirez Polendo is charged with the federal crime of illegal re-entry into the United States.

Charging documents obtained by KING 5 reveal that Polendo has been captured by the feds seven times since 2000 after illegally entering the United States. Seven times he has either been deported or has been voluntarily escorted to Mexico.

He has a felony conviction for drug trafficking in 2004 in King County Superior Court.

Polendo’s son, Daniel Ramirez Medina, was with him when immigration agents caught up with Polendo at his Des Moines apartment earlier this month.

The feds were looking for Polendo because he is a deportable felon, according to federal officials.

The controversy began when agents also arrested 23-year-old Ramirez Medina, who had been protected under the federal government’s “Dreamer” program, which shields qualified immigrants from deportation.

Protestors claimed that Ramirez Medina’s arrest signaled a significant shift in immigration policy by the Trump administration.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that Medina was arrested because he admitted to gang ties. His attorneys say that’s not true and that he is not a member of a gang.



