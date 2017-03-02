KGW
Close

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson confirmed as housing secretary

ANDREW RAFFERTY, NBC News , KGW 8:28 AM. PST March 02, 2017

Famed neurosurgeon and 2016 presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson was confirmed as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.

Carson was approved in a 58-41 vote mostly along party lines.

Related: Trump's Cabinet

Carson promised to surround himself with experts and go on a "listening tour" to hear from HUD employees across the country.

Carson gained national prominence in 1987 for his role in helping to separate infant conjoined twins. His inspiring life story, rising from poverty to become one of the nation's top surgeons, was made into a movie and became a central theme of his presidential run. 

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Senate Democrats block two Trump Cabinet picks by boycotting vote

KGW

Sen. Merkley: 'There is a huge shadow over the incoming administration'

KGW

Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories