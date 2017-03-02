Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson confirmed as housing secretary

Ben Carson on the set of CNN's Republican town hall at The Old Cigar Warehouse in Greenville, S.C., on Feb. 17, 2016. (Photo: Lauren Petracca, The Greenville News)

Famed neurosurgeon and 2016 presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson was confirmed as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.

Carson was approved in a 58-41 vote mostly along party lines.

Carson promised to surround himself with experts and go on a "listening tour" to hear from HUD employees across the country.

Carson gained national prominence in 1987 for his role in helping to separate infant conjoined twins. His inspiring life story, rising from poverty to become one of the nation's top surgeons, was made into a movie and became a central theme of his presidential run.

