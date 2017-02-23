Priebus and Bannon praise Trump, and each other, at CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: (R-L) White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — It was love in the afternoon Thursday as President Trump's top two advisers praised their boss, complimented each other, and attacked their media coverage during a high-profile convention of conservative political activists.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser Steve Bannon both disputed media reports casting them as rivals in Trump's political court, and each said they are working together to advance the president's ambitious agenda.

"I think the biggest misconception is everything you're reading," Priebus told delegates at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, meeting in suburban Maryland.

Bannon repeatedly described the media as "the opposition party" and said it is "always wrong," whether it is assessing Trump's chances for victory during last fall's election or explaining his "economic nationalism" agenda currently.

Numerous news reports have described friction between Priebus, an establishment figure who ran the Republican National Committee last year, and Bannon, the self-described outsider who ran Breitbart News, as well as the people they brought into the White House.

The two top aides said they have had a few differences, but their different strengths have also helped Trump fulfill his campaign promises. Both cited the president's de-regulation orders, nomination of judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, and efforts to combat illegal immigration, included the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Moderator Matt Schlapp — chairman of the American Conservative Union, which sponsors CPAC — seemed amused by the Bannon/Priebius pleasantries, saying at one point, "you guys have been so kumbayah."

Both also took time to praise their patron, Trump.

Priebus said that Trump has a chance to be "one of the greatest presidents who ever served this country." Bannon said the president is transforming the country through an agenda that includes protecting national security and sovereignty, promoting economic nationalism, and "deconstruction of the administrative state."

He added: "There's a new political order that's being formed out of this."

One thing they disagree on: future media coverage.

Priebus said the reporting may improve as Trump does more things.

Bannon disagreed, telling the conservative delegates: "If you think they're going to give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken."

