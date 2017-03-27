Portland mayor says AG Sessions' sanctuary city threats are 'wrongheaded'

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. (Credit: Portland Business Journal) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' tough talk against "sanctuary cities" in a Monday morning press conference was "wrongheaded."

Sessions spoke out Monday against sanctuary cities, which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws. He said he is "urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws."

Sessions said the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

Wheeler questioned the government's legal right to withhold funds.

"It is unclear whether the AG is referring to future grants, or to funds already provided," Wheeler said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "Also unclear is his legal ability to withhold DOJ funds from states under these conditions."

The statement came one day after Francisco Rodriguez Dominguez, a 25-year-old member of the DACA program since 2013, was detained by ICE agents without a warrant at his Portland home on Sunday morning.

Wheeler said the details of Sunday's arrest illustrate that the backlash against sanctuary cities is wrong.

"An ICE arrest in Portland over the weekend demonstrates how wrongheaded this statement truly is," he said. "Far from being a violent criminal, Francisco (Rodriguez Dominguez) is a respected member of the community, a student and a volunteer.

"This arrest does nothing to promote public safety. Instead, actions like this only serve to tear apart our community and needlessly alter the lives of our residents," Wheeler said.

During the campaign, President Trump said he would "defund" sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding. Legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

Sanctuary cities include Portland, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.

The following is the full text of Wheeler's statement:

“Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions again reiterated the Trump administration’s threat to withhold funding from sanctuary cities. His comments provide barely more information than the already broad statements provided by the president himself. It is unclear whether the AG is referring to future grants, or to funds already provided. Also unclear is his legal ability to withhold funds DOJ funds from states under these conditions. It should be noted that DOJ grants to the City of Portland in our 2015-16 budget totaled just more than $3 million.

“All of this is happening in an environment that contains a lot of heated rhetoric but not a lot of facts. For example, just last week an Oregon Republican Party spokesman said that Portland’s status as a sanctuary city means we are harboring, “criminal illegal aliens who are murdering and raping.” This statement is inaccurate and harmful.

“An ICE arrest in Portland over the weekend demonstrates how wrongheaded this statement truly is. This weekend, ICE arrested Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez, a 25-year-old who has lived in the United States since he was five. Far from being a violent criminal, Francisco is a respected member of the community, a student and a volunteer. This arrest does nothing to promote public safety. Instead, actions like this only serve to tear apart our community and needlessly alter the lives of our residents. The city had no role in this arrest and I am against it.

“Today my administration spoke with both ICE and DOJ about our concern that their actions tremendous damage they are doing to the social, civic, and economic life of our city. The City of Portland, our police bureau, and our employees do not cooperate with ICE. However, ICE has the power to operate within our city, and does not have to inform us of their activities. To learn more about your rights regarding ICE and immigration enforcement, please visit Oregon Immigration Resource here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 KGW-TV