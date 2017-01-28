Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order

Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump's executive order, on January 28, 2017, in New York (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

A federal judge in New York has granted a stay order on President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily restricting entry to the U.S. by those from several predominantly Muslim countries, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The stay blocks anyone with a valid visa being held at airports from being deported, Reuters reported.

"Stay is granted," ACLU Voting Rights Project Director Dale Ho said on Twitter. "Stay is national."

The full extent of the stay was not immediately clear. Ho said the government must provide a list of names of people affected.

The ACLU said earlier it was seeking "a national stay that would block would block the deportation of all people stranded in U.S. airports under President Trump's new Muslim ban."

The ACLU had filed a lawsuit on behalf of two Iraqi refugees who were detained after arriving at new York's John F. Kennedy Airport following the order. They were later released, and a senior Trump administration official said waivers would be granted.

Protests erupted in several airports across the nation Saturday over the order, which indefinitely suspends entry by Syrian refugees until changes are made to refugee programs.

It suspends for 90 days the entry of from certain nations based on statute related to the Visa Waiver Program. The most recent version of that program lists Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, or Yemen.

Critics blasted the order as "Muslim ban," something that Trump denied. Trump said the order was necessary to keep foreign terrorists out of the U.S. The president on the campaign trail and after taking office called for "extreme vetting" of some entering the country.

