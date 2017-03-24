Decision day: House marches forward with Obamacare repeal vote

U.S. President Donald Trump (C), House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) and Vice President Mike Pence walk down the House east front steps (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The House Rules Committee met early Friday to begin moving the Republican Obamacare repeal bill to the floor, despite lingering doubts about whether the bill has enough votes to pass.

The committee was adopting changes to the bill that had been negotiated Thursday between President Trump and House Republicans that would, among other things, eliminate minimum requirements for insurance plans to cover 10 "essential health benefits," including maternity care and prescription drugs.

The changes were offered in an attempt to attract support from the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus, a group of about 40 Republicans who have so far mostly opposed the repeal-and-replace bill because it retained too much of the structure of the Affordable Care Act. It was not clear Friday whether the changes were sufficient to appease that group. There will be no amendments allowed on the floor.

Republicans can only afford to lose about 21 votes before the bill fails in a floor vote expected Friday afternoon. Several moderate Republicans have already said they plan to vote no because of concerns about raising costs on their constituents, and all Democrats are opposed.

On Thursday night, Trump said he is done negotiating and the House should simply call the vote.

On Friday morning, he took to Twitter to endorse the bill and tweak the Freedom Caucus for opposing it, noting the bill's restrictions on funds to Planned Parenthood.

After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

"The critics will say that Washington is abandoning important provisions in health care law," Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told the Rules Committee on Monday, "but that is not true."

Instead, Brady said, the change in essential health benefits "allows states to tailor the plans with provisions (for) their communities and their people" with needs that change at various times of life.

But Democrats said Republicans were rushing through a bill with no way of knowing what the impact would be. "Every time you come out of a backroom, this bill gets worse," said Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts.

