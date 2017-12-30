More bottles, cans require 10-cent deposit starting Monday

(Photo: Picasa, KGW)

Oregonians will have to spend an extra 10 cents for even more bottles and cans starting Monday.

The change was seven years coming. In 2011, state lawmakers approved a law that gradually expanded the reach of Oregon's decades-old bottle bill.

Deposits will now be required for coffee, tea, fruit juice, coconut water and hard cider containers between 4 oz. and 1.5 liters. That's in addition to beer, water and carbonated soft drinks containers that are 3 liters or smaller, which the bill already covered.

The bill won't cover all drinks, however. Dairy, plant-based milks, meal-replacement drinks, wine, distilled liquor and infant formula containers remain deposit-free.

The 2018 expansion comes after Oregon bottle deposits rose from 5 to 10 cents in April, prompted by flagging bottle and can returns by customers. Redemption rates had dropped below a state threshold of 80 percent, triggering the increased deposits.

Doubling the deposit is supposed to provide customers with more incentive to bring their bottles and cans to redemption centers scattered around the state to get their money back.

The bottle bill was the first of its kind in the nation when introduced in 1971 as a way to reduce littering in Oregon's public spaces, including highways and beaches.

Peter Spendelow, a recycling specialist with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, says the benefit of recycling through redemption centers is the provision of clean material that businesses can use to make new products without having to mine raw materials.

People don’t put miscellaneous junk in there like they do in curbside recycling bins, he said.

Instead, redemption-center plastic "is very uniform," he said.

Spendelow says with the expansion will come new plastics in the form of high-density polyethylene. Juice containers made of the material could come in through redemption centers.

"That's a good, valuable material," Spendelow said.

By contrast, the plastic commonly put through machines now is PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, a plastic used for soda and water bottles.

In 2011, lawmakers stalled the effective date of House Bill 3145 until either Jan. 1, 2018, or a year after state regulators found customers redeemed 60 percent or more of their Oregon bottles state-approved redemption centers — whichever came first.

Cheri Bunch of Salem, joined by her granddaughter Liberty and about 12 others at a South Salem redemption center Friday, makes plates and windchimes from wine bottles.

Bunch had just finished returning some containers at the center when she heard news of the expansion.

"I think that's an excellent idea," she said.

But if she were in charge, all bottles would have deposits to keep them out of landfills.

