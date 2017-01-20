Mixed emotions for Oregon lawmakers at Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Crowds started to fill the National Mall before the sun came up on Friday morning for Donald Trump’s inauguration, dotting the area with the famous red “Make America Great Again” hats.

On the stage just above where Trump took his oath of office, two lawmakers from Oregon had very different views of the new president.

Rep. Greg Walden, Oregon’s lone Republican member of Congress, was all smiles after the ceremony as he showed a group of Oregonians around the House Energy and Commerce Committee office. Walden recently became chairman of the powerful committee, which will play a crucial role in efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"I think it’s a day of celebration in the country,” Walden said. “I hope it’s a day of coming together, not of dividing. It’s important that after elections, we do what we’ve always done as Americans: realize that somebody lost, somebody won, but realize democracy always wins if we embrace the outcome. And that needs to happen.”

Walden represents wide swaths of rural Oregon. He thinks the Trump administration will serve his constituents better than the Obama administration.

“If you’re in farming and agriculture and timber, you feel like you’ve been run over by this administration. You see these monuments being created, and rules and regulations that shut down a way of life, and the people who’ve just had it,” he said. “Now it’s up to us to respond to that in a thoughtful way and you’re going to see us do that legislatively.”

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley wasn’t smiling as much after the inauguration.

“The mood is pretty grim,” Merkley said. “The speech that we heard today is about we the people and fighting for workers. But what we have been seeing this week and last week are cabinet members who are the exact opposite.”

Trump and Merkley do share some common political ground; they’re both staunchly against wide-ranging free trade agreements like the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“When we have given full access to our economy for countries that have a significant advantage because they pay very little in wages, very little environmental control, very little enforcement,” Merkley said. “We have basically been disadvantaging American manufacturing and that has to end.”

