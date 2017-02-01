Milo Yiannopoulous' speech at UC Berkeley canceled over protest

(Photo: Ben Margot, AP)

Another university canceled an appearance by conservative writer and activist Milo Yiannopoulos over devolving protests on campus, this time at the University of California - Berkeley.

Hundreds gathered in front of UC Berkeley's Sproul Hall Wednesday night to protest Yiannopoulous, an editor for the right-wing Breitbart News website who was banned from Twitter for a targeted campaign against Saturday Night Live actress Leslie Jones. An estimated 500 people gathered, holding signs that say "Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech” and pledging to shut down the event.

What began as a peaceful demonstration devolved as the night wore on. Protesters threw smoke bombs and set fires, police said. Soon, fights broke out around Bancroft and Telegraph avenues, where an estimated 500 people were gathered, according to a police alert.

Police said the campus is on lockdown and ordered the crowd to disperse.

Hours into the protest, a group of protesters dressed in black threw smoke bombs and flares at a building. Video footage from TV news crews shows some setting a large bonfire outside the building.

“This is what tolerance looks like at UC Berkeley,” Mike Wright, a Berkeley College Republican member, told The San Francisco Chronicle. Someone threw red paint on him.

Berkeley College Republicans, a student group, was warned Tuesday that Yiannopoulos' event could result in the targeting of undocumented students, the Chronicle reported. The event at Berkeley was expected to kick off a campaign against “sanctuary campuses,” universities that promise to protect students who are in the United States illegally amid President Trump's immigration crackdown.

