WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) used a picture of the 2009 and the 2017 inauguration crowds as a prop during South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney’s confirmation hearing for Office of Management and Budget director, and asked Mulvaney which crowd he thought was larger.

Mulvaney said the 2009 photo of the crowd for President Barack Obama’s inauguration appeared to be the bigger one.

“The president disagreed,” Merkley said, referring to Trump’s comment that the crowd for his inauguration “looked like a million, million and a half people.”

“The reason I’m raising this, is because budgets often contain buried deceptions... This is an example of where the president’s team, on something very simple and straight forward, wants to embrace a fantasy rather than a reality,” Merkley said.

Merkley asked Mulvaney if he was comfortable as a key budget advisor presenting falsehoods as alternative facts.

Mulvaney said he was “deadly serious about giving you hard numbers,” and he intended to follow through with that.

The day after Trump's inauguration, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused the media of lying about the size of the crowd. Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Spicer gave "alternative facts" when he inaccurately described the inauguration crowd as “the largest ever.”

Rally at Merkley’s Portland office Tuesday

Hundreds of people planned to protest President Donald Trump’s choices for his cabinet by rallying outside the Portland office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley on Tuesday afternoon.

Protesters believe Trump’s appointments will be harmful to health care, education, the environment, civil rights and social service funding, according to a news release.

The protest was organized by Moveon.org, Indivisible and the Working Families Party.

Merkley is in Washington, D.C. for hearings and will not be present for the rally.

