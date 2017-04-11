KGW
Mayor's attorney: 'Case should be dropped' after doctor examined genitalia

Russ Walker, KING 5:30 PM. PDT April 11, 2017

The attorney for Mayor Ed Murray today says a physical examination of his client proves a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse is without basis.

Attorney Bob Sulkin will hold a press conference at his downtown Seattle offices at 5:30 p.m. at which he plans to release medical records from an examination of Murray's genitals.

Last week, a plaintiff identified only by the initials D.H. filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Murray abused him sexually in the 1980s. The plaintiff was a minor at the time, and his lawsuit alleges that Murray paid him for sex on multiple occasions.

The lawsuit includes D.H.'s description of Murray's penis. D.H. "had a distictive genital region, including reddish pubic hair and a unique mole on his scrotum – it is a small bump."

Sulkin says Murray was examined in recent days at the PolyClinic in Seattle. That examination, Sulkin said, showed no mole or evidence of a removed mole on the mayor's genitals.

As a result, Sulkin said the entire case against his client "is gutted."

