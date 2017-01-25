Mayor Wheeler: Portland 'will resist' after Trump's crackdown on sanctuary cities

Latino Milenio demonstration at Portland City Hall (Photo: Julia Reihs/juliareihs.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city will not "be complicit in the deportation of our neighbors" after President Donald Trump signed a orders cutting off federal funding for sanctuary cities.

Dozens of cities around the country have declared themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants. In Portland, that means the city has an unwritten policy that it will not comply with requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold undocumented immigrants in jail for an extra 48 hours so ICE can process them.

Wheeler released this statement following Trump's announcement:

“For more than 150 years, Portland has been a destination for those wanting to apply their hard work to the purpose of creating a better life for themselves and their families. My own family made the trek on the Oregon Trail. We are a city built on immigration.

“We are not going to run from that history. We will not be complicit in the deportation of our neighbors. Under my leadership as Mayor, the City of Portland will remain a welcoming, safe place for all people regardless of immigration status.

“This approach is consistent with the Oregon state law and the 4th and 10th Amendments of the United States Constitution. We will not compromise our values as a city or as Americans and will resist these policies.”

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) supported Wheeler's statement.

“Trump’s plan to turn local police into immigration agents promotes crime by destroying the community policing strategies essential for effective law enforcement," he said. "It’s a big mistake, and I stand with our cities determined not to make this mistake.”

Portland has symbolically been a sanctuary city for years, and Mayor Ted Wheeler reaffirmed that status in November. The city does not have laws that officially protect undocumented immigrants from being retained for ICE holds.

About $49 million in the city budget comes either directly or indirectly from federal funds annually. KGW has reached out to the city of Portland to find out how much of it is now at risk of leaving the city and whether that funding will immediately disappear.

