March 4 Trump supporters, counter protesters gather in Lake Oswego

March 4 Trump rally in Lake Oswego (Photo: KGW)

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore – Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Lake Oswego Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide March 4 Trump demonstration.

About 400 people RSVP’d on the event’s Facebook page. The rally gathered at George Rogers City Park at noon and is scheduled to last until 4 p.m.

“I’ve never been comfortable wearing a Make America Great Again hat in Oregon,” one supporter said. "I’m very proud. It’s just a shame that people can’t all unify.”

Competing protests in Lake Oswego. Anarchist element moves into Trump rally before march. pic.twitter.com/zXrxHOhPtv — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonKGW) March 4, 2017

Supporters marched on one side of North State Street, a downtown road in the Portland suburb. On the other side of the street, a counter protest gathered. At times they chanted, “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.”

Lake Oswego police tweeted that State Street was still open but traffic was at a standstill.

UPDATE on downtown marches. State Street is open, but traffic south of A Ave is at a stand still. Recommend taking alternate route. — Lake Oswego Police (@LOPolice) March 4, 2017

Some anarchists also showed up at the rally and a few people were detained by police.

“I’ve lived in Lake Oswego my whole adult life and I’ve never seen anarchists or people covering their faces here,” a Trump supporter said.

Thousands of Trump supporters participated in March 4 Trump rallies across the United States on Saturday.

Watch a Facebook Live video of the rally and counter protest:

