Many Trump supporters in Oregon like what they see

Tracy Honl (left), the Washington County Republican chair, and her husband, Christian. (Photo: Pat Dooris, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- More than 782,000 voters in Oregon voted for Donald Trump during last year's presidential election.

They are not nearly as visible as demonstrators protesting the president, but they are watching. And many like what they see.

Trump positioned himself as the outsider able to bring real change to Washington, D.C.

Part of that change is the way he communicates - even the words he uses.

Tracy Honl, Washington County Republican chair, likes what she's hearing.

“I think he means what he says. I don’t think he’s a trained politician. So he just speaks. There’s no years of practice and there’s no saying the right things the right way. He just says it like it is in his brain. And that’s refreshing. I like that,” she said.

Her husband Christian agrees. He's not worried about presidential stumbles.

"I’m very optimistic that he’s laying a foundation for the country to make us safe, to bolster the economy, bring jobs back to the U.S. And I think those are all great things that we need,” he said.

At the state capital, Senator Jeff Kruse thinks about the president in his office.

“He's off to, from my perspective, a good start,” said Sen. Kruse.

Kruse, a Republican, is from Roseburg. A large majority of his county, Douglas, voted for Trump.

He said many hope the president can unlock federal forests and put loggers back to work there.

“The federal government, their forest management plan is just, don’t cut anything. And that's not good for our economy,” he said.

As for the president's tweeting, Kruse would like to see less.

“He is probably doing more things on twitter and social media than I would like to see,” he said.

Christian Honl says it’s a brilliant move to control the topics of national discussion.

“So you know, I may not agree with everything he says but what I like about it is that he sets the stage in what needs to be talked about,” said Honl.

Tracy Honl said, yes, the president's made mistakes with some executive orders, but that's OK.

“Some of them could have been rolled out a little bit better, no doubt. But I think his heart’s in the right place. It’s a little bit rocky but it’s a little bit fun too. I mean we’re all paying attention. We’re all watching. How many times does everybody pay this much attention to what's going on in Washington D.C.?” Tracy said.



