Japanese-Americans say 'internment camp' politics feel familiar

(Photo: Maggie Vespa / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Dozens came together Sunday morning on Portland’s waterfront to shed light on a single event that helped write a dark chapter in our nation’s history.

Seventy-five years ago Sunday, following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed executive order 9066, clearing the way for the internment of more than 100,000 Japanese-Americans, as well as thousands more of German and Italian descent.

On Sunday, parallels were drawn.

Under a cloud-covered sky and on a sacred piece of land, a small crowd gathered, bringing with them signs and photos, reminders of a time in history they say too many refuse to talk about.





Roberta Ando’s father served in an all-Japanese unit of the U.S. army, wearing the Statue of Liberty stitched on his uniform.

“It always struck me very emotionally,” said Ando, “that that was the symbol the men chose for themselves while their families were in camp.”

Sunday was the anniversary of the signing of that fateful executive order. Organizers of the event say members of their community who were alive when it happened are experiencing a dark feeling of déjà vu.

“They’re heartbroken, because they never thought they would hear these same sentiments and see these things being repeated,” said Lynn Fuchigami, executive director of the Oregon Nikkei Endowment.

Members of the community point specifically to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which for a time accomplished its goal of temporarily halting the issuing of visas from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The president argued it was a valuable tactic in maintaining national security.

The courst have since struck it down. His staff is reportedly working on a new version.

People here said they are worried the U.S. – fueled by fear – is on a slippery, familiar slope.

“It was the result of race, prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership,” said Fuchigami of executive order 9066. “So today, more than ever, we must remember and never forget, and stand up for everyone’s rights. What happens to one person happens to all of us.”

The group behind Sunday’s gathering said they’re planning more in the coming months. They’ve turned their mantra into a hashtag and a website.

