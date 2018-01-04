'Go back to your buttons:' Inslee takes impromptu swipe at Trump

Gov. Jay Inslee speaks into his smartphone during a press conference in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 4, 2018. (Credit: KING)

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee took an impromptu swipe Thursday at President Donald Trump's tweet in which Trump bragged about the size of his nuclear button.

During a press conference in which he was responding to a decision by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to rescind an Obama-era policy regarding enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that have legalized pot.

Inslee's phone rang as it was in his jacket. He reached for it and struggled to turn the ringer off.

Instead, he spoke into the ringing phone and said, "Mr. President. Go back to your buttons."

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who stood behind Inslee, laughed as well as several other people in the room.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday, "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

It was in reaction to Kim's New Year's Day statement. While Kim provided an olive branch by offering to engage in talks to allow his country to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea, he also let the world know that his nuclear program was ready and the button is "always on the desk in my office."

